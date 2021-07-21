A brief break from heat and humidity, smoke begins to clear Thursday

Haze, heat, humidity, and slight chances of isolated storms is what we can see this Wednesday. In the distance you can see some haze that may affect some of those who are sensitive to moderate or unhealthy air qualities from wild fire smoke out west. On Thursday we can begin seeing the air quality clear up.

Slight chances of isolated storms with a mostly cloudy sky is what you can expect Wednesday. Temps cool briefly after a weak cold front passes us here in western Wisconsin. This will give us about a day of below average temperatures and slightly lower humidity.

High temperatures on Wednesday will be in the low 80s. Humidity is not too uncomfortable, but humidity will increase on Thursday. Dew points will become sticky and near the excessive range on our muggy meter heading into the weekend.

Isolated showers and storms will be possible throughout Wednesday and Thursday. Not everyone will see storms at the same time and even those that do see storms won't have them for long. Rainfall will be minimal with any passing storm or shower.

In the longer term, we'll see another heat wave begin starting Friday. Highs will climb towards 90 and likely stay there for an extended period of time. We could be seeing upper 80s to low 90s through the start of August.