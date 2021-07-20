You Ask, We Answer: When will Oxford Ave. re-open?

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - You asked when Oxford Ave. will re-open and we have the answer.

The Cannery District project on Oxford Ave. that began construction in June is now more than 25% completed.

According to Eau Claire's engineering department, the project is designed to update the pavement and some utility features to match the recent developments in the area.

"The utilities were from the 30's and 40's, some dated back to the 1880's. The removals and the utilities are pretty much complete, they're installing curb and gutter and working on grading of the project," said Leah Ness, Eau Claire City's interim director of engineering.

Next steps on the the $1.73 million project includes the pavement installation and treatment process, lighting and electric.

The city engineering department anticipates Oxford Avenue opening to traffic in late September.