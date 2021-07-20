Watchdog: Little help from Trump officials in census probe

A watchdog agency investigating the origins of a failed attempt to add a citizenship question to the 2020 census form was unable to question top Trump administration officials because they either refused to cooperate or set unacceptable interview terms. A report released Tuesday says several former political appointees and Department of Justice officials ignored, declined or failed to respond to the Office of Inspector General’s interview requests. The watchdog agency was unable to get in contact with former Attorney General Jeff Sessions. Former Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross requested that the department’s legal team be present for the interviews which the watchdog deemed inappropriate and rejected.