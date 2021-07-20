Virus slams Cuba as it races to roll out its new vaccines

HAVANA (AP) — The COVID-19 pandemic is slamming Cuba like never before, even as the country races to roll out its homegrown vaccines — the only locally developed shots widely used in Latin America. The island saw far fewer infections that most other nations over the first year or so of the disease. But new cases are now soaring, with an average of about 6,000 a day being reported in the country of 11 million people. The first three weeks of July have accounted for about 100,000 of the nearly 300,000 infections recorded altogether in Cuba since the first case arrived some 16 months ago.