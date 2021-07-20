Special Weather Statement issued July 20 at 8:55PM CDT by NWS Twin Cities/Chanhassen MN

Special Weather Statement issued July 20 at 8:55PM CDT by NWS Twin Cities/Chanhassen MNNew
Wildfire smoke has reduced visibilities to between 1 and 4 miles
from central and eastern Minnesota into Wisconsin. Some areas
across central Minnesota could experience visibilities less than
one mile overnight. Across southwestern Minnesota, visibilities
may deteriorate to between 3 and 5 miles later this evening.
In addition, air quality has reached unhealthy levels across much
of central and eastern Minnesota into western Wisconsin. People
more likely to be affected by poor air quality include those who
have asthma or other breathing conditions, people with heart
disease or high blood pressure, children and older adults, and all
who are engaged in extended or heavy physical activity outdoors.
Stay indoors tonight. Maintain better air quality inside by
keeping windows closed.