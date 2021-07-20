Special Weather Statement issued July 20 at 8:55PM CDT by NWS Twin Cities/Chanhassen MN

Wildfire smoke has reduced visibilities to between 1 and 4 miles

from central and eastern Minnesota into Wisconsin. Some areas

across central Minnesota could experience visibilities less than

one mile overnight. Across southwestern Minnesota, visibilities

may deteriorate to between 3 and 5 miles later this evening.

In addition, air quality has reached unhealthy levels across much

of central and eastern Minnesota into western Wisconsin. People

more likely to be affected by poor air quality include those who

have asthma or other breathing conditions, people with heart

disease or high blood pressure, children and older adults, and all

who are engaged in extended or heavy physical activity outdoors.

Stay indoors tonight. Maintain better air quality inside by

keeping windows closed.