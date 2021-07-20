South Korean missing after fall while scaling Pakistani peak

ISLAMABAD (AP) — A Pakistani official says a famous South Korean climber fell into a crevasse and went missing over the weekend in bad weather after scaling a peak in northern Pakistan. The official says Kim Hong Bin was descending after having reached the 8,047-meter (26,400-foot) high Broad Peak in Pakistan’s north Karakoram Range on Sunday. With the summit, the 57-year-old Kim had scaled all of the world’s 14 highest summits, becoming the first person with disability to do so. In 1991, while climbing in Alaska, he suffered severe frostbite and had all his fingers amputated. Several mountaineers who were descending when Kim slipped and fell tried in vain to find him.