Russian hacker known as ‘bot master’ to be sentenced in US

Federal prosecutors are seeking a prison sentence of at least 12 years for a Russian hacker known internationally as the “bot master” on charges he operated a network of devices used to steal computer credentials, distribute spam emails and install malicious software. Peter Levashov pleaded guilty in 2018 to conspiracy, wire fraud, identity theft and other charges he operated several networks of hijacked computers, known as botnets, that were capable of pumping out billions of spam emails. His lawyers, in arguing for sentence of time already served, argue that Levashov is humbled, apologetic and has suffered enormously already from his crimes in the years since his arrest.