Rice Lake man killed on Hwy 53 in crash with tractor

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Wis. (WQOW) - A 66-year-old Rice Lake man was killed on Tuesday morning when he crashed into a tractor mowing lawn along Highway 53.

It happened near Solon Springs, which is about 30 miles south of Superior.

According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, the Rice Lake man was north on Highway 53 when he ran into the back of the tractor. The man was killed.

The 22-year-old tractor driver from Superior was hurt but is expected to be OK.

Highway 53 northbound was closed for several hours.