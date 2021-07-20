Pre-Lombardi star safety Bobby Dillon heads to Hall of Fame

Of the 26 men who entered the Pro Football Hall of Fame as Packers and preceded Bobby Dillon into the shrine, nearly all won an NFL championship in Green Bay. Dillon never got the chance. Dillon was one of the best defensive players in the league during his eight superb seasons with the storied franchise. But the Packers were an NFL weakling at the time, going 33-61-2 while Dillon was playing safety. He he made four All-Pro teams and intercepted 52 passes — second overall when he retired to Emlen Tunnell. And he did it with one eye.