Meet Diesel, a 3 year old Labrador, Great Dane, and Pit Bull Mix at the Chippewa Humane Association.

Diesel is a very active dog, who needs an active home. He will also need more training at home. He has a good foundation and is a great dog.

If you think your home is the perfect place for Diesel, head over to the Chippewa County Humane Association website to set up a time to meet him.