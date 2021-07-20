Nordstrom pivots as shopper habits change during pandemic

Like many of its peers, venerable department store chain Nordstrom is having a tough time keeping pace with customer demand for new clothes because of supply issues. That will be an even bigger challenge heading into the full swing of its anniversary sale, a tradition since the 1960s. Last year, customers stayed away because there was no reason to buy dressy clothes during a pandemic. But Nordstrom is framing this year’s event as an opportunity for shoppers to reinvent themselves as they come out of their homes. Jamie Nordstrom, president of Nordstrom stores and great-grandson of the company’s founder, spoke with The Associated Press to share some thoughts about shoppers’ changing habits, shipping delays and why the Seattle-based Nordstrom plans to pack up masks soon.