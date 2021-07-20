Nobody injured following fire at home on Wisconsin Street

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Nobody was injured after a fire broke out at a residence on Wisconsin Street in Eau Claire Tuesday.

According to the Eau Claire Fire Department, a report of a structure fire came in just after 3:30 p.m. A fire was seen on the second floor of the home. The residents of the home were not inside during the fire. Those residents were displaced and are being assisted by the American Red Cross.

Fire officials estimate damage at $25,000. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.