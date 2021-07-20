Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes announces Senate run

WOQW - Lt. Gov. Madnela Barnes announced his run for the U.S. Senate Tuesday morning in a video on Twitter.

In the post he said "Hard-working families deserve every opportunity, but politicians like Senator Ron Johnson aren’t delivering. Instead of changing our dreams, we need to change the game. Join us."

Sen. Johnson has yet to decide if he will run in the next election.

Gov. Evers released a statement saying:

"Mandela Barnes is a good friend and has been a great partner working to address challenges facing our state, and I’ve always said I would support any decision Mandela made about how best to serve the people of Wisconsin. “At the end of the day, Wisconsin deserves better than someone like Ron Johnson, who’s chosen to embrace reckless conspiracies that have risked public health and jeopardized our state’s economic recovery. We’re lucky to have strong Democratic candidates who are running to send him packing, and I look forward to supporting Wisconsin Democrats’ choice to take on Ron Johnson in 2022.”

Barnes was elected in 2018 alongside Gov. Evers after serving in the state assembly.