Israeli PM vows ‘aggressive’ action over Ben & Jerry’s ban

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett spoke to the head of Unilever after its subsidiary Ben & Jerry’s announced it would stop selling its ice cream in the Israeli-occupied West Bank and contested east Jerusalem. Bennett’s office quoted him on Tuesday as saying that Israel will “act aggressively” against the “clearly anti-Israel step.” He also called the ice cream company’s decision a “boycott.” The announcement was one of the highest-profile company rebukes of Israeli settlements in the West Bank and east Jerusalem, territories Israel captured in the 1967 Mideast war.