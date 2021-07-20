Imprisoned Myanmar politician dies from COVID-19

BANGKOK (AP) — The spokesperson for ousted Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi’s political party has died after being infected with the coronavirus in prison. Nyan Win had been a member of the National League for Democracy’s Central Executive Committee as well as a confidante of Suu Kyi. Suu Kyi and top members of her party and government, including Nyan Win, were arrested when the military seized power in February. The military-installed government has since arrested thousands of mostly young people who protested its takeover. Nyan Win’s death comes as Myanmar reels from soaring numbers of COVID-19 cases that are badly straining the country’s medical infrastructure.