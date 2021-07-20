Hong Kong police arrest former Apple Daily senior editor

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong national security police have arrested a former editor at the now-defunct Apple Daily pro-democracy newspaper, weeks after the paper was forced to close after authorities froze its assets. Lam Man-chung, who was the executive editor-in-chief of Apple Daily, was arrested on suspicion of conspiring to collude with foreign forces to endanger national security, according to the South China Morning Post newspaper, which cited an unnamed source. He is the eighth person from the newspaper who has been arrested in recent weeks. Following months of anti-government protests in 2019, Beijing last year imposed a sweeping national security law in Hong Kong that critics say restricts the freedoms promised to the former British colony that are not found on mainland China.