Heat, haze, and a slight chance of isolated storms

Heat, humidity, haze, and a slight chance of isolated thunderstorms is what you can expect for your Tuesday. The high temps and humidity will make it feel unpleasant outside, until a cold front will passes later Tuesday.

High temperatures will be in the mid 80s and humidity will be muggy. A partly cloudy sky is what you can expect on Tuesday with a slight chance of isolated thunderstorms. Air quality will be moderate. The haze threat is mostly for those that are unusually sensitive to air pollutants.

While there are slight chances of thunderstorms Tuesday night, the severe storm risk is minimal. Showers and storms will come by early evening on Tuesday. We will get a brief break from storms around dinner time until more come later Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning.

The rest of the days this week look similar with slight chances of isolated showers and storms. Temperatures will increase by the day with humidity until slight chances disappear later this weekend.