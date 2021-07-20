France investigates alleged spyware use against dissidents

PARIS (AP) — The Paris prosecutor’s office is investigating the suspected use of spyware made by Israel-based NSO Group to target journalists, human rights activists and political dissidents. The prosecutor’s office opened an investigation into a raft of potential charges, including violation of privacy, illegal use of data and illegally selling spyware. A global media consortium reported this week that more than 1,000 individuals in 50 countries were allegedly selected by NSO clients for potential surveillance. Among those were journalists and politicians in France. NSO Group called the report “full of wrong assumptions and uncorroborated theories.”