Few storm chances continue during a brief break to heat, humidity

Dew points rose into the mid 60s to even low 70s this afternoon, but drier air to the north and northeast is trying to work it's way in along a weak cold front. That front could cause a few showers or weak storms to pop-up, though it shouldn't be widespread.

Temps warmed to the mid to upper 80s, too, ahead of that front with that high humidity making it feel closer to 90. Temps and dew points are much lower behind that front to Eau Claire's northeast.

That front is also focusing the smoke that's been above us and sending it down to the surface behind the front. Again, the air rises ahead of the front and can cause showers and storms to form, and the air sinks in the higher pressure behind the front which carries air and smoke from the upper atmosphere down to near ground level.

This is why the Air Quality Alert is in effect for all of Wisconsin this evening, with heavier concentrations of surface smoke particles detected in east and northeast Wisconsin being pushed our way as the front moves through.

Temperatures and humidity will be a bit more comfortable tonight and tomorrow behind that front with highs in the low 80s and dew points in the upper 50s to low 60s remaining near the humid dew point threshold of near 60 degrees.

That weak cold front that is moving northeast to southwest will stall tomorrow, then start to move back northeast as a warm front. So, expect the heat and humidity we started to feel today to return for the second half of the week with highs near or above 90 possible by Friday, which could last into early next week along with dew points in the mid to upper 60s.

The only thing that could cause temps to not hit 90 is that slight chance for pop-up showers and storms each day through Saturday. Still, there shouldn't be widespread storm coverage to limit cooling that much. The best chance for widespread rain arrives Friday night and exits Saturday morning, after which chances for rain diminish for a few days, though it will remain hot and humid.