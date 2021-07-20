Farm Tech Days in Eau Claire: Everything you need to know

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Roughly 50,000 people are expected to attend the massive three-day event just south of Eau Claire. Here is everything you need to know about what is happening.

Where is it?

Farm Technology Days is being held at Huntsinger Farms, home of Silver Spring Foods. It is located at S3020 Mitchell Road, Eau Claire, WI, 54701.

If you are coming in eastbound on Interstate 94, take the Highway 93 exit south to Highway II, west on Highway B and then north to Mitchell Road. This would be the best route if you are coming in on Highway 53 as well.

If you are westbound on Interstate 94, take the Highway 37 exit and go south to Highway B. Then, go south on Mithcell Road.

If you are further south and coming north on Highway 37, go east on Highway Z to Highway B. Then go north on Highway B to Mitchell Road.

Tickets

Single-day admission tickets are $10 each or you can get a three-day ticket for $25. A family ticket which admits up to five people is $40. Kids 12 and under are free and so is parking. Purchase your tickets here.

Schedule of events

The event runs Tuesday - Thursday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. You can see a full-size schedule of events in the slideshow at the top of this story.

What are the highlights of the event?

Farm Technology Days will feature more than 500 exhibitors showing the latest and greatest in farm technology. There will be tours of the farm, food tents, an innovation area and lots of activities for the kids. Barron's Chris Kroeze will be performing every day. For the kids there will be a petting zoo, cow milking, a bee exhibit, safety demonstrations and more.

Other events, off the Huntsinger Farm, include Eau Claire's Country Hoedown downtown Eau Claire from 4-10 p.m. on Tuesday and Rock'n on the River in River Prairie from 5-10 p.m. on Wednesday.