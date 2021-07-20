Eau Claire’s Country Hoedown welcomes Wisconsin Farm Technology Days

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - As a way to welcome Wisconsin Farm Technology Days to Eau Claire, a group of downtown businesses put together a country hoedown.

"After the last year that we had, any event coming to Eau Claire is amazing, especially Farm Tech Days," said Benny Anderson, executive director of Visit Eau Claire. "The economic impact that the event brings is a truly rewarding experience for people to see our town."

Guests enjoyed a live musical performance by Bear Creek Band, food trucks and shopping.

For more information on Wisconsin Farm Technology Days, click or tap here.