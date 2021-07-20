Eau Claire superintendent explains decision to do fully in-person learning

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Students in Eau Claire schools haven't had a "normal" first day in two years, but on Sept. 1, they'll be able to sit mask-free and in-person in their classrooms.

The upcoming school year in the Eau Claire Area School District will look a lot like how it did pre-pandemic.

Superintendent Michael Johnson said the decision was partially based on feedback from stakeholders like administrators, parents and local health officials.

As of now, children under the age of 12 cannot receive a COVID-19 vaccine, and several health experts say those who are unvaccinated should still wear a mask and social distance.

Although masks are optional this school year, Johnson believes staff and students will be fine based off of their analysis of local and state data as well as their summer school experience.

The mask optional policy has been in place since June 3, and officials say they haven't seen an increase in positive COVID cases over the last five weeks of summer school.

"We're incredibly thrilled to get the school year started," Johnson said. "I know parents are as well and staff are going to be getting excited in the upcoming days. Once again, we're really looking forward to it, but one thing the virus and the pandemic has taught is that we have to be flexible."

According to a survey the district sent out to staff members, 80 percent said they were fully vaccinated.

Johnson said this gives administrators some peace of mind that employees will likely not need to take time off due to COVID, and will be able to give children a quality education.

When it comes to how classrooms will be set up and how lunchtime will work, Johnson says they hope to announce those plans to families by Aug. 1.

Virtual schooling still remains an option.