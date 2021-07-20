Eau Claire County under air quality advisory, health experts weigh in

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Heavy smoke from Canadian wildfires has officially reached the Chippewa Valley, and according to experts, it could impact your health.

The traveling fumes led the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources to issue an Air Quality Advisory for all Wisconsin counties.

Health officials said that if you plan to spend your evening outside, make sure there is a filtered, air conditioned building nearby. If you are unable to get to an air conditioned building, medical experts suggest putting a mask on.

"The way that masks are built, they can filter what you're breathing in, so if you can stop some of those particles from entering your respiratory tract which could cause an inflammatory response, especially with our respiratory population that have those issues or diseases," said Dusti Mielke, a respiratory therapist with HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital.

According to medical officials, individuals with respiratory or cardiac issues should limit strenuous outdoor activities.

If you are someone who occasionally needs to use an inhaler, keep it with you.

The local air quality alert runs until Wednesday at 12 a.m.