Eau Claire Area School District hiring for 80 vacant positions

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - If you're interested in working with children, the Eau Claire Area School District has a myriad of open positions.

Right now, the district has 50 vacancies in support areas like clerical staff, buildings and grounds, cooks and special education assistants. They also have about 30 teaching positions open.

Executive Director of Human Resources Kay Marks said these numbers are relatively the same as their 2019 numbers.

However, she thinks some teachers retired early because of COVID uncertainties, and believes others found out they could manage with just one person working outside the home, taking more workers out of the labor force.

"Everyone and their brother is hiring right now. You can't drive two blocks without seeing a sign, a billboard, a poster in a front store window. So you can get a job anywhere. I think the difference here is when you're working in a school district, you're making an impact on the lives of students," Marks said.

You can apply by clicking on the "Employment Opportunities" tab of the district's website and then "View our current certified vacancies."