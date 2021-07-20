Cyprus protests opening of ghost-suburb’s residential area

PARALIMNI, Cyprus (AP) — The government of ethnically split Cyprus is protesting to the United Nations and the European Union a decision by Turkey and breakaway Turkish Cypriots to re-open a residential section of an abandoned, military-controlled suburb. It says the move in Varosha violates U.N. resolutions and could scuttle peace efforts. A statement on Tuesday said Cypriot Foreign Minister Nikos Christodoulides has spoken to EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell and will dispatch a letter to the five permanent U.N. Security Council members. Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar said a section of Varosha would revert from military to civilian control so that Greek Cypriots could seek to reclaim their properties through a legal body. But the Cyprus government fears further ethnic division.