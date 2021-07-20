Court fights mark run-up to California recall election

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Several court battles are underway as California moves toward finalizing the list of candidates for the September recall election that could remove Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom. Conservative talk radio host Larry Elder filed a lawsuit arguing that California election officials improperly blocked him from the contest. Meanwhile, former San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer is expected to be in court fighting for the right to be called the “retired” San Diego mayor on the ballot. The courtroom maneuvering is the latest drama in the run-up to the Sept. 14 election. The state Wednesday is scheduled to release the final list of candidates vying to replace Newsom.