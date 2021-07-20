Corruption trial of South Africa’s ex-president is postponed

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — The corruption trial of former South African president Jacob Zuma, who is currently in prison, has been postponed to August 10 while it is decided whether he must be physically present in the courtroom or can appear via video from where he is in detention. Zuma asked that his trial be postponed until he could attend the case at the court in Pietermaritzburg, the capital of KwaZulu-Natal province. Zuma claimed that proceedings held via a video link prevent him from properly consulting with his lawyers. Zuma is currently in Estcourt Correctional Center, about 100 kilometers (62 miles) away. He is accused of receiving bribes from French arms manufacturer Thales during South Africa’s purchase of arms in 1999.