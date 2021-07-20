Complaint alleges group funneled data from RNC to lawmakers

Washington (AP) — A complaint filed with the IRS alleges that a conservative group is violating its nonpartisan and nonprofit status by using a voter data system linked to the Republican party. The complaint is against the American Legislative Exchange Council. ALEC holds conferences and writes model legislation for state legislators. Those legislators get free access to a data portal run by a Republican political firm. ALEC members have to agree not to use the information for campaign purposes. But it contains a trove of data on Republican leaning voters that would be useful to GOP lawmakers’ re-election campaigns. The complaint was filed by the liberal Center for Media and Democracy.