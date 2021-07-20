Chinese pop star dumped by brands over sex complaint

BEIJING (AP) — A popular Chinese-Canadian singer, Kris Wu, has lost endorsement deals for at least 10 brands including Porsche and Bulgari after a teen-ager accused him of having sex with her while she was drunk. The former member of Korean boy band EXO denied the accusation, which prompted an outpouring of supportive comments for the woman online and criticism of Wu. The backlash reflects the increased willingness of Chinese women to speak up about abuses in a male-dominated society and growing discussion of social problems online. Brands and Chinese celebrities linked to them are acutely sensitive to public opinion after the ruling Communist Party attacked shoe and clothing makers that expressed concern over reports of forced labor in the mostly Muslim region of Xinjiang in the northwest.