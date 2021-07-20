Champs! Milwaukee Bucks win first NBA title in 50 years

MILWAUKEE (WQOW) - An outstanding performance from Giannis Antetokounmpo was exactly what the Milwaukee Bucks needed to beat the Phoenix Suns in Game 6 of the NBA Finals en route to the team's first championship in a half century.

The two-time NBA MVP was dominant, putting up 50 points. Maybe the most impressive stat of the night was Giannis' performance at the free throw line as he shot 17-19.

Milwaukee got off to a red hot start, leading by as many as 13 points at the end of the first quarter.

The second quarter was a completely different story as the Suns came right back, leading by 7 at one point, and took a 47-42 lead into the intermission.

Some halftime adjustments and the roaring home crowd helped the Bucks battle back and regain the lead. A 12-point swing put the Bucks up by 5. At the end of the third, the game was tied at 77.