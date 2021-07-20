Britney Spears’ conservatorship case sparks legislative push

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Prompted by Britney Spears conservatorship fight, a bipartisan legislative effort has emerged to reform the process. On Tuesday, Democratic Rep. Charlie Crist and Republican Rep. Nancy Mace unveiled “The Free Britney Act,” designed to give more options to the more than 1 million Americans placed under conservatorships. Those include the ability to petition a court to replace their conservators without having to “prove wrongdoing or malfeasance.” Both lawmakers said Spears’ passionate plea last month that a judge end the conservatorship spurred their proposal. Spears said the arrangement has compelled her to use birth control against her will, and prevented her from getting married or having another child.