Asian shares fall on virus variant worries, Wall St retreat

TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares have fallen as worries grow that a faster-spreading variant of the coronavirus could upend the global economic recovery. Benchmarks in Japan, South Korea, Australia and China declined in afternoon trading. Worries about the pandemic continue in Japan, with three days to go before the Tokyo Olympics open. Several athletes and more than 60 non-athletes affiliated with the Games have tested positive. Just about 22% of the Japanese population is fully vaccinated. Wall Street indexes skidded, with airlines and other companies seen as most threatened from renewed pandemic restrictions.