Artisan Forge Studios to host Forge Fest

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - A new outdoor art and music festival is coming to the Chippewa Valley, and they hope to showcase a smattering of art from all over Wisconsin and its surrounding areas.

Artisan Forge in Eau Claire is putting on the first ever Forge Fest. The event will start with a free artisan market and shift into a music festival that requires a ticket, with six live musical performances; including Eau Claire's own Peter Wolf Crier band.

Forge Fest was originally going to be in June 2020, but it was canceled due to COVID. Organizer James Kasmarek said he is hopeful it can turn into an annual event.

"We have a nice variety of art from all over the area, but we are also going to try to reach over the Twin Cities, to Madison, Chicago, and get some different artists," Kasmarek said. "There's some pretty high-caliber artists. There is a little bit of everything, and that is what we wanted to do."

Forge Fest will take place on Sept. 18. To learn how to purchase tickets, click or tap here.