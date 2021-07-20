Skip to Content

Antetokounmpo caps extraordinary postseason as Finals MVP

10:57 pm Wisconsin news from the Associated Press

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo delivered arguably the best performance of his career at an ideal moment and now can add an NBA Finals MVP award to his two regular-season MVP trophies. Antetokounmpo was an easy choice for the MVP honor after collecting 50 points, 14 rebounds and five blocks in a 105-98 Game 6 victory. He did all that while dealing with a hyperextended left knee that prevented him from playing in the last two games of the Eastern Conference finals against the Atlanta Hawks.

Associated Press

