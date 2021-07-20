An Olympics like no other, Tokyo perseveres to host Games

TOKYO (AP) — This year’s Tokyo Games will be an Olympics like no other. Then again, this is an event that has persevered through wars, boycotts and now a pandemic in its 125-year modern history. The Tokyo Olympics have already broken new ground because of the one-year delay caused by the coronavirus pandemic. It will also have the undesirable distinction of being the first Games to be held with no spectators. Former Olympic Journalists Association President Steve Wilson says these will be Games “without the carnival atmosphere, celebration and fun that we’ve come to expect and look forward to.” He adds this is ”definitely one for the history books.”