Air Quality Alert until WED 12:00 AM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI

Taylor County

…AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT FOR ALL OF

WISCONSIN…

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air

Quality Advisory FOR Particulates…in effect until midnight CDT

tonight. This advisory is for the entire state of Wisconsin.

Concentrations of Particulates may approach or exceed unhealthy

standards. At this level of Particulates exposure, members of

sensitive groups may experience health effects. The general public is

not likely to be affected.

For additional information…please visit Wisconsin DNR Air quality

Web site at http://dnr.wi.gov/topic/airquality