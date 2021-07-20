Air Quality Advisory issued for the Chippewa Valley

CHIPPEWA VALLEY (WQOW) - Wildfires in Canada are impacting the air here in the Chippewa Valley and now an alert has been issued.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air Quality Advisory for Eau Claire, Chippewa, Dunn, Pepin, Pierce, Polk, Barron, Rusk and St. Croix counties until midnight Wednesday.

According to the DNR, smoke from Canada will be transported along a frontal boundary from the northeast to the southwest throughout the day on Tuesday.

Sensitive groups include kids, elderly people, people with respiratory and cardiac problems and anyone engaged in strenuous outdoor activities.