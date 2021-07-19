You Ask, We Answer: How do the Clairemont Avenue lights work?

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Monday's You Ask, We Answer comes from a viewer, who wonders how the lights along Clairemont Avenue are operated.

According to Eau Claire's interim engineering Director Leah Ness, the city chose to switch over from high-pressure sodium lights to more energy-efficient LED lights on Clairemont Avenue a couple years ago.

The big question, though, is how do these lights work?

"The lights on Clairemont are a bunch of different systems," Ness said. "There is a grouping of lights that work together, and there are multiple groups along the entire corridor. Each group is controlled by a photocell, and that photocell turns on at dusk and operates until dawn."

Ness said the city replaces lights when a person indicates to them a light is out, or when the city notices a glitch in the system.

To report a light outage, click or tap here.