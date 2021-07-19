Wolves’ Hernangómez makes Spain’s Olympic roster after all

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Spain power forward Juancho Hernangómez, who was ruled out of the Tokyo Games earlier this month because of a left shoulder injury, has made the team’s Olympic roster after all. Hernangómez plays in the NBA for the Minnesota Timberwolves. The Spanish federation had said he would need significant time to recover from a dislocated left shoulder. Hernangómez got hurt in an exhibition game against France on July 8. But when Spain revealed its Olympic roster Monday, he made the cut. It’s clear sign that the national team believes he will be able to play in Tokyo.