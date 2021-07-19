Wisconsin DHS offers PFAS safety tips

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - WRR Environmental Services Company has installed groundwater monitoring wells to its property and Lower Creek County Park after analysis sample showed groundwater had been impacted by PFAS. While not related, the city of Eau Claire shut off some wells after PFAS was found in that water as well.

PFAS have been used in a variety of products such as paper, automotive parts, and cookware since the 1950s, but over the last decade, experts have discovered that PFAS can lead to health issues. While PFAS cannot enter a person's body through the skin by bathing or washing hands, experts say people should avoid drinking water that contains elevated levels of PFAS.

"Exposure to PFAS have been associated with a number of health effects including increased cholesterol, decrease in antibody response and decreased fertility in women," said Curtis Hedman, a toxicologist with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

Hedman said one alternative is to use bottled water or use a water filter to prepare food and baby formula.

City officials say water going into homes and businesses in the city of Eau Claire is safe to drink.