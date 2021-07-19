What’s next for newspapers as COVID news cycle fades

The coronavirus pandemic, a high-stakes U.S. election and a racial reckoning expanded news audiences for many newspapers and TV news channels, making 2020 a blockbuster news year. But it was terrible for the newspaper industry’s finances and the public that relies on original reporting to inform them on their local government and community, and that’s not likely to change in 2021. News outlets in smaller U.S. cities may have gotten a “COVID bump” in readership, but now those papers need new strategies to hold on to those readers. Convincing people to pay for online news is a key strategy as print publications fade.