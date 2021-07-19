Weekend music festivals brought in nearly $50M for local economy

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - If you're starting the week with ringing ears, sore feet, and a scratchy throat, chances are you spent the weekend at Rock Fest or Country Jam! With both three day music festivals now over, tourism officials are taking a look at the resulting economic boost.

According to Visit Eau Claire Executive Director Benny Anderson, each festival typically brings in about $24 million; resulting in a combined total of nearly $50 million to go back into the local economy.

When thinking of profits, you may expect the typical factors: ticket sales, hotel rooms, meals, or gas. However, Anderson said the revenue extends beyond those means.

"[Attendees] also, you know, forget their toothbrush or deodorant or they want to stop and get some ice cream or beer or anything, right?" Anderson said. "And these events coming back have really, they're great for every business in the area."

Anderson added that with every dollar spent through events like these, an average of $12 goes back into the economy.