US to evacuate Afghan visa seekers to Army base in Virginia

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration says it will evacuate about 2,500 Afghans who worked for the U.S. government and their families to a military base in Virginia pending approval of their visas. The administration notified Congress on Monday that the Afghans will be housed at the Fort Lee Army base south of Richmond starting next week. The announcement comes amid growing concerns for the safety of Afghans who served as translators and in other support roles for American troops and diplomats as the Biden administration is rapidly withdrawing U.S. forces from Afghanistan. The group to be housed at Fort Lee is just a small portion of the number of Afghans seeking refuge in the U.S.