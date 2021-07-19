‘United Pingdom:’ Firms in England fret over staff shortages

LONDON (AP) — Businesses in England warned Monday that a “pingdemic” of people receiving notifications on their phone telling them to self-isolate because of contact with coronavirus cases threatens to lead to widespread staff shortages and mayhem across the economy just as lockdown restrictions are lifted. Though many businesses, notably nightclubs, have cheered Monday’s lifting of all remaining lockdown restrictions on social contact, they are increasingly grappling with staff shortages as the National Health Service’s test and trace app informs people to self-isolate for coming into close proximity with someone who has tested positive for the virus. Supermarket chain Iceland and pub owner Greene King are two firms that have had to close sites as a result of the self-isolation requirements.