Skip to Content

Under-fire Olympic composer steps down over past bullying

New
6:39 am National news from the Associated Press

TOKYO (AP) — A Japanese composer working on the Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony has resigned after coming under fire for bullying a classmate during his childhood. Keigo Oyamada says “I sincerely accept the opinions and advice I have received, express my gratitude, and will keep them in mind for my future actions and thoughts. I apologize from the bottom of my heart.” Reports of his past verbal abuse of a child with disabilities surfaced online recently, sparking a backlash on social media and demands for his resignation. The Tokyo Games organizers previously said he would stay on because he had shown remorse.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content