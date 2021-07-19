UK opts not to vaccinate most under-18s against COVID-19

LONDON (AP) — The British government has decided not to inoculate most children and teenagers against COVID-19 until more data on the vaccines becomes available. The government said Monday that children as young as 12 with severe neuro-disabilities, Down Syndrome, immunosuppression and multiple or severe learning disabilities will be eligible for vaccination, along with under-18s who live with individuals who are immunosuppressed, The decision to hold off giving shots to most people under age 18 was based on the recommendation of an expert advisory panel. The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation said the health benefits of universal vaccination don’t outweigh the risks for most young people, who typically suffer only mild symptoms of the virus.