UK gov’t backs Guaidó claim in fight for Venezuelan gold

LONDON (AP) — The British government is seeking to prevent Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro from gaining access to nearly $2 billion in gold held by the Bank of England. The U.K. Supreme Court began hearing arguments Monday in a case that hinges on the question of who is the Latin American nation’s legitimate president. Britain told the court that its recognition of opposition leader Juan Guaidó as president is clear and longstanding, and os he’s the person authorized to decide how the gold held by Britain’s central bank should be used. The government is seeking to counter a lower court ruling that the U.K.’s recognition of Guaido was “ambiguous.”