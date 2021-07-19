UAE’s top prince in Saudi Arabia for talks with crown prince

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Abu Dhabi’s powerful crown prince visited Saudi Arabia for a meeting with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. The meeting in Riyadh on Monday follows weeks of speculation about the growing rift between the two leaders as their nations compete for business, regional investments and prominence. Both princes, whose nations sit on vast reserves of oil, are seen as de-facto leaders of their respective countries. They oversee their country’s armed forces, and wield control over intelligence and foreign policy. In more recent years, increasing political differences have emerged between the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia, particularly with regard to the fighting in Yemen and relations with Qatar.