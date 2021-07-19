Several injured in Spain’s Marbella as car rams into diners

MADRID (AP) — Police in southern Spain’s city of Marbella say a car rammed into a pedestrian area filled with outdoor cafés and restaurants, and several people have been injured. A police spokeswoman told The Associated Press on Monday that officers arrested the car’s driver and are investigating the incident. Online videos from one of the main thoroughfares in the coastal resort city showed ambulances and police officers while waiters cleaned up or assisted people on the ground. Police say some people were seriously injured. The incident took place in the mid-afternoon as the area was busy with customers having lunch.