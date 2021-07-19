Skip to Content

Security officials: Roadside bomb kills 10 in Baghdad

BAGHDAD (AP) — Two Iraqi security officials say a roadside bomb attack targeted a Baghdad suburb, killing at least 10 people and wounding at least 20 others. The attack Monday took place in a busy market of Sadr City. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity in line with regulations. It happened a day before the Eid al-Adha holiday when the market was busy with shoppers.   There was no immediate claim of responsibility but the Islamic State group has claimed similar attacks in the area before.

Associated Press

