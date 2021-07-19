Security officials: Roadside bomb kills 10 in Baghdad

BAGHDAD (AP) — Two Iraqi security officials say a roadside bomb attack targeted a Baghdad suburb, killing at least 10 people and wounding at least 20 others. The attack Monday took place in a busy market of Sadr City. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity in line with regulations. It happened a day before the Eid al-Adha holiday when the market was busy with shoppers. There was no immediate claim of responsibility but the Islamic State group has claimed similar attacks in the area before.